AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $134.54, set on April 28, 2015.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $699.31 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $699.31B
2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $572.913B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $500.13B
4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) – $409.35B
3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $399.02B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $387.4B
• Walmart (WMT) – $208.27B
• Disney (DIS) – $173.38B
• IBM (IBM) – $170.55B
• Intel (INTC) – $169.66B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $160.48B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $155.39B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $85.20B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $58.13B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $45.14B
• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $43.37B
• Sony (SNE) – $39.11B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $27.36B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $22.44B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.5B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.22B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.90B
• Pandora (P) – $3.05B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $181.52M
MacDailyNews Take: Whew! It’s been awhile, but AAPL made it!
