“Eero wants to throw the idea of using just a single router out the window,” Dirks reports. “In its place, the system is designed to create an enterprise-like mesh network around your home using multiple access points. One device is recommended for every 1,000 square feet.”
“The installation process was simpler than I could have imagined,” Dirks reports. “Using the free companion app, you’ll then set up a network and create its SSID and password… Along with creating a specific network just for guest access, a new addition is Family Profiles. As you could probably tell by the name, the feature allows you to create a specific profile for everyone in the household, set schedules for individual device access, and completely pause the Internet if needed with one button press.”
Much more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re in the process of replacing our older Apple Airport Extreme (which Apple released on June 10, 2013 and is still inexplicably calling “all-new” on their website) based Wi-Fi systems with Eero mesh units in our homes and offices. We’re seeing significant, very noticeable increases in Wi-Fi speed and range. Eero is the Wi-Fi system that Apple should’ve made.
