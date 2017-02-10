“We’ve heard the refrain over and over again: music is in Apple’s DNA,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld.

“It’s been uttered regularly by Tim Cook,” Moren writes, “and even if Steve Jobs didn’t put it in exactly those words, it was clear from the direction he steered Apple — introducing products like the iTunes and the iPod — how important music was to both him and the corporation he headed.”

“But even as the company continues to push its Apple Music venture, there are a few places where Apple would be better served by re-examining the way it approaches music,” Moren writes. “From services to software to hardware, Apple’s gotten pretty comfortable about where it stands with music—but not necessarily because it has the best solutions out there.”

