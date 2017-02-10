“Technology giant Apple is ‘very optimistic’ about the UK’s future post-Brexit, its boss has told the prime minister,” BBC News reports. “Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook met Theresa May at Downing Street and said he thought the UK would be ‘just fine’ outside the European Union.”

“His comments came as the US Chamber of Commerce said US firms had been delaying UK investment decisions. It has thousands of members in the US, including many large multinationals,” The Beeb reports. “However, at his meeting with the prime minister, Mr Cook said:”We’re a big believer in the UK – we think you’ll be just fine. Yes there will be bumps in the road along the way but the UK’s going to be fine.’ In a statement following the meeting, Apple said: ‘We are proud that Apple’s innovation and growth now supports nearly 300,000 jobs across the UK.'”



“Apple’s new UK headquarters will be in the redeveloped Battersea Power Station. Last year the company said it would move 1,600 staff there in 2021,” The Beeb reports. “Mr Cook described it as a huge headquarters and said the company was ‘leaving significant space there to expand.'”

