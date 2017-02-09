“The philosophy of Apple’s late founder Steve Jobs will run through the company 100 years from now, Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Wednesday,” Arjun Kharpal reports for CNBC. “”

“Addressing students at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, Cook said that Jobs was the person who had influenced him the most ‘by far,'” Kharpal reports. “‘Steve’s DNA will always be the core of Apple. Steve is deeply embedded in the company. We celebrate him and we celebrate his philosophy. His philosophy … will be at Apple 100 years from now …The philosophy is sort of passed down with every generation … so yes, he’s very much at Apple,’ Cook said.”

