“The Apple chief executive told students in Scotland he’s against the Trump administration’s travel ban from seven Middle Eastern and African countries, though he stopped short of calling Apple an activist,” Booton reports. “‘I do not support the immigration ban,’ Cook said in a town hall meeting at the University of Glasgow, where he was honored Wednesday with an honorary degree.”
“Cook walked back the company’s role as an activist when pressed later by a student, saying he doesn’t view Apple or himself as an activist because the word tends to have a negative connotation,” Booton reports. “‘A lot of people hear that word and they think about sort of a professional activist. And that’s not we are, and that’s not what I am,’ he said.”
“Cook nevertheless expressed the importance of speaking up when necessary, and pointed as an example to the company’s role standing up to the FBI when it was pressed to unlock the iPhone of the San Bernardino terrorist who shot dead 14 people in 2015,” Booton reports. “Cook has taken a far more nuanced approach to the travel ban. Prior to Wednesday’s comments, Cook had only referenced the ban in an internal memo to employees a day after the order was signed…”
MacDailyNews Take: As always — but, regarding Apple, even more now — God forbid any Islamic terrorist attack takes place in the U.S. now, lest Apple et al. be blamed.
Some people have said that I shouldn’t get involved politically because probably half our customers are Republicans… so I’m going to just stay away from all that political stuff. — Apple CEO Steve Jobs, August 25, 2004
