“BofA Merrill Lynch raised its price target on Apple to $145.00 (from $140.00) while maintaining a Buy rating,” StreetInsider reports.

Our survey polled over 1000 respondents from various age groups, income levels, and cities in mainland China. iPhone loyalty remains strong with 82% of current iPhone owners planning to purchase another, and switcher rates continue to be robust. 28% of current non-Apple users intend to switch to iPhone as per our survey. – Wamsi Mohan, BofA Merrill Lynch analyst

StreetInsider reports, “‘While a large portion of respondents have already upgraded to iPhone 7 (11%), we expect continued demand for iPhone 7 (especially 7+) to drive growth in China through September, when we expect a strong iPhone 8 cycle,’ [Mohan continued].”

