“While the latest MacBook Pro with Touch Bar notebooks launched under four months ago, references to possible next-generation models have already been discovered in the latest macOS 10.12.4 beta,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Apple blog Pike’s Universum uncovered a trio of motherboard identifiers that do not correspond with any current MacBook Pro model, but use the exact same processor power management data as 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models released in late 2016,” Rossignol reports. “The plist files do not exist in previous macOS Sierra versions.”



“The next-generation MacBook Pro models would likely be powered by Intel’s faster Kaby Lake processors, which are the natural successor to Skylake processors used in late 2016 models,” Rossignol reports. “Last month, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said new Kaby Lake-equipped MacBook Pros will enter mass production in the July quarter. He also mentioned a ’15-inch MacBook’ that will include 32GB of RAM and enter mass production in the early fourth quarter, which starts in September.”

