“Apple reported shipping 5.37 million Macs in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2017, netting $7.24 billion in revenue from those sales,” Eassa writes. “Mac unit shipments were up from the 5.31 million Apple shipped in the prior-year period, amounting to 1.1% growth.”
“Apple’s Mac revenue in its most recent quarter was up 7% year over year, implying a solid increase in Mac average selling prices,” Eassa writes. “‘The Mac not only returned to growth but generated its highest quarterly revenue ever,’ Apple CEO Tim Cook proclaimed on the company’s first-quarter earnings call.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple reported shipping 5.37 million Macs in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2017 which spanned 14 weeks. That’s versus 5.31 million Apple shipped in the prior-year period which spanned 13 weeks. In other words, the periods being compared are unequal, with Apple’s most recent quarter being some 7% longer YOY, but Mac unit sales only increased 1.1% YOY. So, while Apple’s Mac business might at first glance look to be back on track, it really isn’t, yet.