“For a while there, Apple’s Mac business was really struggling. Not only was it a victim of a generally weak personal-computer market, but a stale product line in the face of aggressive moves from competing computer vendors also led the company to underperform the broader marke,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “Last October, though, Apple finally launched new MacBook Pro machines. It updated both its 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro lines, and because of all the new features it packed into these updated systems, the company charged higher prices for them than it did for the prior-generation models.”

“Apple reported shipping 5.37 million Macs in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2017, netting $7.24 billion in revenue from those sales,” Eassa writes. “Mac unit shipments were up from the 5.31 million Apple shipped in the prior-year period, amounting to 1.1% growth.”

“Apple’s Mac revenue in its most recent quarter was up 7% year over year, implying a solid increase in Mac average selling prices,” Eassa writes. “‘The Mac not only returned to growth but generated its highest quarterly revenue ever,’ Apple CEO Tim Cook proclaimed on the company’s first-quarter earnings call.”

