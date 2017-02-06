“As part of his tour through France, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday sat down [avec Le Figaro] to discuss a few hot topics including the company’s EU tax bill, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and a Parisian retail store rumored to take root along the storied Avenue des Champs-Élysées,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“Cook seemingly confirmed Apple owns a space on the Champs-Élysées but is still debating what, exactly, to do with the plot,” Campbell reports. “Rumors that Apple signed a 12-year lease for an entire seven-story building along the historic shopping avenue first appeared last year. Reports at the time claimed the company intended to dedicate the bottom floors to retail, while the upper levels would serve as corporate offices. Cook today said Apple is still figuring out how best to utilize the space.”

“Speaking about the EU’s recent ruling requiring Apple to pay some $13.6 billion in back taxes, Cook provided the same comments as usual, maintaining Apple pays its fair share of taxes and does not avoid taxes,” Campbell reports. “As for Apple’s work in the artificial intelligence and augmented reality fields, Cook told the publication that AI —specifically Siri — makes the iPhone ‘even better.’ The company is widely rumored to be working on its own AR system —Cook himself confirmed investments in the area — but when, and in what form, that solution will launch is unknown. ”

MacDailyNews Take: Nous avons un pipeline très excitant.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]