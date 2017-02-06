“Xiaomi was China’s hottest phone brand in 2014 and ’15, but it couldn’t maintain the momentum in 2016,” Daniel Van Boom reports for CNET. “Shipping 41.5 million smartphones, the company once known as ‘the Apple of China’ was the No. 5 brand in China last year, according to market researcher IDC. It was edged out by the actual Apple, which at No. 4 shipped 44.9 million iPhones to China [vs. 58.4 million in 2015], the world’s largest phone market.”

“The big winner was Oppo, which shipped 78.4 million phones — more than double the 35.4 million it shipped in 2015,” Van Boom reports. “Huawei came in at second, shipping 76 million phones, while Vivo managed to almost double its shipments, going from 35 million in 2015 to 69 million last year.”

Van Boom reports, “IDC said Apple’s decline likely wasn’t so much a matter of what Chinese companies have done, but rather that Chinese consumers are holding out for Apple’s 10-year anniversary iPhone.”

