“A couple months ago Runkeeper updated its app and added a small GPS signal indicator to the upper right of the launch screen. This minor improvement prompted me to give the Apple Watch Series 2 another chance,” Miller writes. “The recent update didn’t just add the GPS signal indicator, but we now see the ability to customize the three fields for metrics you want to see while running, view a heart rate graph for the past five minutes, and view your pace for the past five minutes with a line showing your target pace so you can adjust on the go. All of these are welcome additions and I look forward to even more.”
“In addition, I am motivated by music and more than any other wearable I have tested the Apple Watch streams music to my Bluetooth headset flawlessly,” Miller writes. “The Apple Watch is also a fantastic smartwatch, allowing me to communicate with people, track my other activity, see key information quickly, and more. Battery life has been fantastic and even after tracking my day there is still enough juice left to go on a nice run in the evening.”
MacDailyNews Take: With the GPS aboard the Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple Watch Nike+, the more responsive Apple S2 SoC, and the extremely wide range of apps, no other smartwatch can compete.
We used to use Runkeeper with Apple Watch (original), but switched back to the Nike+ Run Club app (née Nike+ Running app) which gives us the majority of what we require during a run (distance, duration, pace, heart rate, music controls) when we got our Apple Watch Nike+ units last September as all of our older data was already Nike+ and for the large Nike+ community.
We’ll give Runkeeper a test ASAP – perhaps during our Super Bowl 10K this afternoon!