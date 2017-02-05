“Last year I purchased a Garmin Fenix 3 HR and it is an incredible GPS sports watch that tracks every stat I could hope for during runs,” Matthew Miller writes for ZDNet. “I purchased the Apple Watch Series 2 a few months ago and tried the first release of Runkeeper for watchOS 3. It did a great job at tracking runs and syncing up to the service, but there was no GPS status so runs began with a step of faith that the Apple Watch was capturing the data.”

“A couple months ago Runkeeper updated its app and added a small GPS signal indicator to the upper right of the launch screen. This minor improvement prompted me to give the Apple Watch Series 2 another chance,” Miller writes. “The recent update didn’t just add the GPS signal indicator, but we now see the ability to customize the three fields for metrics you want to see while running, view a heart rate graph for the past five minutes, and view your pace for the past five minutes with a line showing your target pace so you can adjust on the go. All of these are welcome additions and I look forward to even more.”



“In addition, I am motivated by music and more than any other wearable I have tested the Apple Watch streams music to my Bluetooth headset flawlessly,” Miller writes. “The Apple Watch is also a fantastic smartwatch, allowing me to communicate with people, track my other activity, see key information quickly, and more. Battery life has been fantastic and even after tracking my day there is still enough juice left to go on a nice run in the evening.”

