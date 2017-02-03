“On Tuesday Apple reported that its Mac line generated record single-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion, beating the previous mark set three years earlier by $300 million,” Sellers writes. “The Mac not only returned to growth, but generated its highest quarterly revenue ever.”
“Don’t get me wrong. I think we’ll see new iPads next month, and I think they’ll be impressive enough to jumpstart sales,” Sellers writes. “And I think that, for some folks, an iPad is all the computer they need. However, many — I daresay ‘most’ — folks will want a traditional computer (laptop or desktop) with more storage, mouse support, etc.”
MacDailyNews Take: Nope.
“Fewer and fewer” folks will want a traditional computer (laptop or desktop). The iPad already does what “most” folks use computers for (Web browsing, email, messaging, Facebook, games) and it’s only going to get better. Cars = most. Trucks = fewer. This, of course, is not to say that Apple shouldn’t continue to make the best “trucks” available for a long time to come. Apple should lead in all phases of personal computing, as they’ve done for decades.
We are putting a lot of computers out that are made to be used in a standalone mode, one person, one computer, but it isn’t very long before you’re going to get a community of users that want to hook them all together. Because ultimately, computers are going to be a tool for communication… Apple’s strategy is really simple… We want to put an incredibly great computer in a book that you can carry around with you and learn how to use in 20 minutes… And we really want to do it with a radio link in it so you don’t have to hook up to anything and you’re in communication with all of these larger databases and other computers. — Steve Jobs, Visionary, June 15, 1983