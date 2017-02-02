“The European Commission’s estimate that Apple owes Ireland up to 13 billion euros ($14 billion) in a disputed tax ruling is unlikely to be altered greatly by Dublin’s calculations, the Irish finance minister said on Thursday,” Padraic Halpin reports for Reuters.

“The Commission ordered Apple to pay Ireland the unpaid taxes after ruling in August that the iPhone maker won sweetheart tax deals from Dublin amounting to illegal state aid,” Halpin reports. “The Irish government and Apple have appealed the demand.”

“‘So far my officials haven’t indicated to me that it’s going to seriously overrun the 13 (billion euros) or come seriously short of the 13, but there are other years to be assessed and so on,’ Finance Minister Michael Noonan told a parliamentary committee, referring to the 10-year period the calculations are based on,” Halpin reports. “Noonan said Irish officials were still negotiating the terms of a ring-fenced escrow fund where the back taxes will be held pending the outcome of the appeals process, which the Irish government has said could take four or five years.”

Read more in the full article here.