“I’ve been using the 2016 MacBook Pro going on three months now,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “Most of that time I’ve been using the 13-inch Core i5 model with Touch Bar. I’ve also spent a little more time with the 13-inch non-Touch Bar model and the 15-inch model following Apple’s recent round of macOS updates.”

“I’ve worked with it at home and while traveling, docked at my desk, on airplane tray tables, and in coffee shops aplenty,” Ritchie writes. “I’ve used all the apps I typically use and many just to test. I’ve put it through all its paces and then some.”

“The New MacBook Pro is light, thin, and solid. It fits into my backpack as easily as my old MacBook Air did and is just as easy to carry around, even for hours at a time,” Ritchie writes. “My use case is absolutely not everyone’s but I suspect it’s increasingly the same use case for most people. That does raise all sorts of questions about when and how Apple will address the needs of the edge power cases. If the 12-inch MacBook is for the ultra-light travelers, what’s for the ultra-power creatives?”



“Hopefully, 2017 provides some answers,” Ritchie writes. “Meanwhile, three months later, the new MacBook Pro has become my primary computer. And it’s easily the best Mac I’ve ever owned.”

