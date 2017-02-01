“The iPhone maker reported quarterly earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ expectations on Tuesday, but gave future guidance on the lower end of expectations,” Balakrishnan reports. “[Apple expects Q217] revenue of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, vs. $53.79 billion expected by Reuters. [However] that’s better than comparable adjusted earnings of $3.28 per share on $75.9 billion in revenue in the year-ago period, breaking a losing streak for the company.”
“CEO Tim Cook said on a conference call with investors there was especially strong demand for the iPhone 7 Plus — Apple’s higher-end model — and that it made up a higher-than-expected share of sales,” Balakrishnan reports. “The Mac also returned to growth, and posted its best sales ever… Shares rose more than 3 percent after hours.”
MacDailyNews Take: Imagine if they’d had new iPads and 4K Apple TVs for Christmas, too? Apple would likely have posted revenue of over $80 billion!