“Apple has returned to growth as it sold more expensive iPhones, but the company’s future is less certain than analysts thought,” Anita Balakrishnan reports for CNBC. “The company’s stock popped in after-hours trade following its quarterly earnings report.”

“The iPhone maker reported quarterly earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ expectations on Tuesday, but gave future guidance on the lower end of expectations,” Balakrishnan reports. “[Apple expects Q217] revenue of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, vs. $53.79 billion expected by Reuters. [However] that’s better than comparable adjusted earnings of $3.28 per share on $75.9 billion in revenue in the year-ago period, breaking a losing streak for the company.”

“CEO Tim Cook said on a conference call with investors there was especially strong demand for the iPhone 7 Plus — Apple’s higher-end model — and that it made up a higher-than-expected share of sales,” Balakrishnan reports. “The Mac also returned to growth, and posted its best sales ever… Shares rose more than 3 percent after hours.”

