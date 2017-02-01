“Apple Inc. is weighing legal action and continuing to press the Trump administration to reverse its executive order on immigration, Chief Executive Tim Cook said in an interview,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Mr. Cook said hundreds of Apple employees have been affected by the order, which suspended entry to the U.S. for refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.cHe added that he continues to contact ‘very, very senior people in the White House’ and impress on them why repealing the executive order is important not only for Apple but for the country.”

“Trump administration officials and their allies have argued that the travel restrictions are needed to keep the U.S. safe from potential terrorists, and say the measure has broad support,” Mickle reports. “Mr. Cook visited Washington, D.C. last week, where he dined with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the president, according to people familiar with the trip. That followed a private meeting last month with Mr. Trump.”

“Mr. Cook declined to elaborate on Apple’s possible legal options, except to say that “we want to be constructive and productive,” Mickle reports. “Apple now sells its devices in more than 180 countries and territories. As a result, Mr. Cook said it is more important than ever before that the company’s staff ‘look like the world.’ That’s made it ‘a simple decision to oppose the executive order,’ he said.”

