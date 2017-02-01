“Trump administration officials and their allies have argued that the travel restrictions are needed to keep the U.S. safe from potential terrorists, and say the measure has broad support,” Mickle reports. “Mr. Cook visited Washington, D.C. last week, where he dined with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the president, according to people familiar with the trip. That followed a private meeting last month with Mr. Trump.”
“Mr. Cook declined to elaborate on Apple’s possible legal options, except to say that “we want to be constructive and productive,” Mickle reports. “Apple now sells its devices in more than 180 countries and territories. As a result, Mr. Cook said it is more important than ever before that the company’s staff ‘look like the world.’ That’s made it ‘a simple decision to oppose the executive order,’ he said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take:
Some people have said that I shouldn’t get involved politically because probably half our customers are Republicans… so I’m going to just stay away from all that political stuff. — Apple CEO Steve Jobs, August 25, 2004
SEE ALSO:
President Donald Trump’s next immigration policy to target what Silicon Valley fears most – January 31, 2017
President Trump’s travel ban stirs little outcry beyond Silicon Valley – January 30, 2017
Tim Cook: Apple does not support President Trump’s executive order, ‘Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States’ – January 30, 2017
Tech industry frets over possible H-1B visa program changes under President Trump – January 28, 2017
President Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’ – January 27, 2017
Silicon Valley uncertain after Donald Trump wins U.S. presidency – November 10, 2016
Silicon Valley donated 60 times more to Clinton than to Trump – November 7, 2016
99% of Silicon Valley’s political dollars are going to Hillary Clinton – October 25, 2016