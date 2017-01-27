“Many on Wall Street expect Apple, which reports its fiscal first-quarter results on Tuesday, to mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone this year with a dramatically improved model,” Randewich reports. “‘We think this is going to be a pretty solid launch, a really big one,’ said Brian Hennessey, portfolio manager of the Alpine Dynamic Dividend Fund, whose largest holding is Apple. ‘I think even the bears would probably suggest that this product that’s coming out is going to be pretty interesting and hard to ignore.'”
“Strong sales of the iPhone 6S [sic] [recte iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus] two years ago have arguably left a larger-than-normal base of customers now ready to upgrade to new devices in what several analysts have describe as a ‘supercyle,'” Randewich reports. “After three consecutive quarters of declines, Apple in the December-quarter is expected by analysts to report a 2-percent increase in revenue to $77.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. Revenue for fiscal 2017 is expected by analysts to grow 5.5 percent, recovering some of last year’s 7.7 percent decline.”
MacDailyNews Take: On tap for next Tuesday:
All-time quarterly record earnings.
We’ll bring you Apple’s holiday quarter (fiscal Q117) results next Tuesday right around 4:30pm Eastern. Also, as usual, we plan to cover Apple’s Q117 conference call at 5pm ET on Tuesday, January 31st with live notes. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT earnings day.
