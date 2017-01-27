“Jackson, the former administrator of the EPA, is Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives,” Sherman reports. “She is also on the board of the Clinton Foundation.”
“The dinner suggests that Apple’s political outreach, previously focused on the Democratic Party, has shifted in the early days of the Trump administration,” Yahoo Finance reports.
“Jackson is on the board of the Clinton Foundation and has communicated with Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, according to Podesta’s stolen emails published by WikiLeaks,” Yahoo Finance reports. “Jackson also helped put together and attended Cook’s fundraiser for Clinton in August, seats at which were at least $2,700.”
MacDailyNews Notes: Smartly maintaining ties with both major U.S. political parties, even ahead of President Trump’s Election Day victory, Apple CEO Tim Cook also hosted a fundraiser for House speaker Paul Ryan last summer.
According to Investor’s Business Daily, the Clinton Foundation is firing its staffers and “closing its offices, a result of the gusher of foreign money that kept the foundation afloat suddenly drying up after Hillary Clinton failed to win the presidency.”
