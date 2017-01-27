“As part of ongoing festivities to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year this weekend, Apple is highlighting apps and stickers in the App Store in new curated lists, while some Apple retail stores are hosting specially themed workshops,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“In the App Store in the United States, iPhone and iPad users are offered two lists of games, under lists titled ‘In the year of the rooster…’ and ‘We wish you happiness…,'” Owen reports. “While the second consists of a mix of popular games, the first list uses the ‘rooster’ theme, selecting games that feature chickens and the farmyard, including Crossy Road and Hay Day.”

“In Canada, the ‘Celebrate the Year of the Rooster’ list offers a variety of free and paid sticker packs, with some sticking to the Chinese New Year theme, and others featuring chickens,” Owen reports. “The festivities are not being kept to the App Store, as those visiting Apple retail outlets will find activities they can take part in to help celebrate the event”

