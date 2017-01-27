“Most common answer: sell it. That’s a good way to help defray the cost of the upgrade,” Broida writes. “However, that’s not the only option, and not necessarily even the best. Instead, consider repurposing that old iPhone. You might be surprised at some of the feats it can perform.”
• Keep it as a backup phone
• Add it to a multi-camera video shoot
• Use it as a baby monitor
• Give it the GoPro treatment
• Create a poor-man’s Amazon Echo
• Leave it on your nightstand
Each of the six points above explained in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hand it down to family members.