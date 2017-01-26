“The company posted fourth-quarter earnings per share of $9.36, adjusted and excluding items, on revenues of $26.06 billion,” Balakrishnan reports. “Analysts expect[ed] Google-parent Alphabet to report earnings of about $9.64 per Class A share on $25.26 billion in revenue, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.”
“Shares of Alphabet hit an all-time intra-day high of $861 a share on Thursday, as the broader markets hit record levels,” Balakrishnan reports. “Shares fell more than 2 percent in after-hours trading.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Gee, that’s too bad.