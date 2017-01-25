“But those days seem long ago,” Mossberg writes. “Firefox is hardly discussed today, and its usage has cratered from a high of over 30 percent of the desktop browser market in 2010 to about 12 percent today, according to Mozilla, citing stats from NetMarketShare. (Various other analytics firms put the share as low as 10 percent or as high as 15 percent.) And Firefox’s share on mobile devices is even worse, at under 1 percent, according to the same firm.”
“After years of neglecting Firefox, misreading mobile users, and putting most of its chips on a failed phone project,” Mossberg writes, “Mozilla says it is working hard to get Firefox off the mat.”
MacDailyNews Take: The more the merrier. In browsers, especially, competition is good.
