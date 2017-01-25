“MacPaw, the company behind the famous CleanMyMac hard drive cleaner, has launched Setapp, a subscription-based alternative to Apple’s Mac App Store,” Jackie Dove writes for Macworld. “With Setapp, a single subscription currently lets you access more than 60 curated Mac apps for a $9.99 fixed monthly fee. MacPaw says it will eventually offer up to 300 apps for that price, as new apps will be added every month.”

“While I was quite familiar with MacPaw’s own CleanMyMac, as well as assorted other popular apps like ChronoSync Express, Hype, Polarr, RapidWeaver, Ulysses, and XMind,” Dove writes, “there are many others in the suite I’m hearing about for the first time.”

Dove writes, “The suite’s ultimate strength is the sum of its individual parts. It broadens horizons, introduces you to apps you may not otherwise hear about, and cuts the time required to search the Mac App Store for just the right app for your needs.”

