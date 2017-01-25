“If you hop over to the LG UltraFine 5K display in Apple’s online store, you’ll notice that something is missing: star rating,” Stan Schroeder writes for Mashable.

“According to this post on Reddit, Apple has removed the rating altogether after a ‘storm of negative reviews,’ most of which had to do with the monitor failing to wake from sleep,” Schroeder writes. “Indeed, the product has no “Ratings & Reviews” section; we couldn’t find a single user review for this particular monitor on Apple’s site. In contrast, LG’s smaller, 4K UltraFine monitor has a visible star rating at the time of this writing.”

Schroeder writes, “The rating is quite poor — only 2.5 stars — with many reviewers slamming the monitor for not waking from sleep when connected to a MacBook Pro, and some using that product’s reviews section to complain about the 5K version.”

Read more in the full article here.