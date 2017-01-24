“Apple’s AirPods free you from the tyranny and tangle of corded headphones,” Joanna Stern reports for The Wall Street Journal. “They also trap you in a constant fear that you’ll lose them and have to pony up $69 to replace one.”

“On Tuesday, however, Apple announced a feature that uses the earphones’ wireless technology to track their whereabouts when you inevitably misplace the tiny things,” Stern reports. “It’s integrated into the Find My iPhone app in iOS 10.3, which reaches software developers Tuesday and will soon be available to the public.”

“Due to the AirPods’ small size and battery constraints, there’s no built-in GPS connection, so you can’t remotely pinpoint their exact whereabouts. To overcome that, Apple relies on the GPS in your iPhone or iPad, like most dedicated lost-item Bluetooth trackers,” Stern reports. “Also, you’ll need your phone with you for this to work. Even though AirPods work with only an Apple Watch, the watch’s GPS won’t help.”



“Apple has added an alarm to help find earbuds in proximity. Tap ‘Play Sound’ in the iOS app and the AirPod will start chirping,” Stern reports. “In the app, you can specify which AirPod you’d like to sound. Only problem? If the AirPod’s battery runs out, it’ll remain silent.”

