“The analyst is assuming no growth from hardware after the next iPhone upgrade cycle. Roughly 75% of the growth in gross margin dollars in the next five years comes from services, with nearly 100% of that coming after the iPhone 8,” Maurer writes. “There are a couple of interesting items here. First, the analyst basically believes services revenue will more than double over the next five years, a compound annual growth rate of 17%. That puts Apple services as a $50 billion-plus revenue driver by fiscal 2021. As a point of emphasis, the company recorded less than $44 billion in total revenues from the Mac and iPad in fiscal 2016.”
“By 2021, the analyst’s calculations basically show the services segment being 20% of Apple’s total business. Additionally, the math puts its total revenue at more than $266 billion. That’s decent growth from the current street expectation of $227.68 billion in fiscal 2017 and $244 billion in fiscal 2018,” Maurer writes. “Adding $30 billion in gross profit could be huge to the bottom line.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, as Maurer writes, even without expected beneficial tax rate changes, Apple looks primed for double-digit EPS.
Apple’s performance going forward will shock the less-informed naysayers.
Note also that Apple’s fiscal 2016 revenue from Services alone ($24.348 billion) would stand at #155 on the Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. corporations by total revenue, ahead of the likes of Duke Energy, Time Warner Cable, and Halliburton.
