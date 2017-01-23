“A new listing on the U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s regulatory database reveals Apple is still working on an unannounced product equipped with near-field technology that first surfaced in September of 2016,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“The latest update concerns a device with the model number A1846, with the documents released including a regulatory label in an FCC drawing,” Owen reports. “The filing is in general very similar to another database listing uncovered last year, and since the newer model number is incremented by two compared to last time, it strongly suggests this is an update of the same device.”

Owen reports, “AppleInsider‘s contacts within Apple corporate have refused to comment on the device.”

Read more in the full article here.