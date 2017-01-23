“The new factory might be a joint investment with Apple. ‘Apple is willing to invest in the facility together because they need the [panels] as well,’ said Gou according to the Nikkei Asian Review,” Vincent reports. “Any investment by Apple in the project would be a political victory for President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly railed against the iPhone-maker for outsourcing jobs to China.”
“Bloomberg reports that the new facility would also involve Japanese display manufacturer Sharp, which Foxconn bought last year for $3.5 billion,” Vincent reports. “This isn’t the first we’ve heard of these plans, as Foxconn’s logo (as well as the $7 billion figure) both appeared in a presentation to journalists by SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son last December. In the same presentation it was announced that SoftBank would invest $50 billion in the US over the next four years.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Climate change you can believe in. 😉
SEE ALSO:
Foxconn and Apple may team to build $7 billion manufacturing facility in U.S.; could create 50,000 new jobs during President Donald Trump’s first year – January 23, 2017
Foxconn-Sharp considering LCD plant in USA, plans in response to President-elect Trump’s ‘Make in America’ call – January 13, 2017
With President Trump soon to take office, Apple looks to boost its ‘Made in America’ credentials – January 10, 2017
Make America Insanely Great Again: Apple seeks to expand Made in USA manufacturing – January 9, 2017
Apple invests $1 billion in SoftBank’s massive tech fund; may help company get in President Trump’s good graces – January 4, 2017
Apple in talks to invest $1 billion in SoftBank tech fund – December 13, 2016
Softbank to invest $50 billion in the U.S., create 50,000 new tech jobs after meeting with President-elect Trump – and Apple supplier Foxconn is in on the deal – December 6, 2016
President-elect Trump invites tech leaders to roundtable in Manhattan next week – December 6, 2016
President-elect Trump tells Apple CEO Tim Cook that he’d like to see Apple make products in the U.S. – November 23, 2016
President-elect Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook called him after election victory – November 22, 2016
Apple could make iPhones in the U.S.A. under President Trump, sources say – November 17, 2016
Japan’s Softbank just became one of Apple’s most important suppliers – July 18, 2016