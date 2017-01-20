“Leading the pack is Final Cut Pro, which is bumped to version 10.3.2 with today’s update,” Miller reports. “The app adds support for adding custom folders of audio files to the Sound Effects browser, as well as a host of bug fixes and performance improvements.”
“Next up is Motion, Apple’s graphics tool, now sitting at version 5.3.1 following today’s update. The update brings a variety of bug fixes, including stability improvements for using multiple camera behaviors and exporting H.264 files and changing their frame rate,” Miller reports. “Last but not least is Compressor, Apple’s video conversion software. Compressor is pushed to version 4.3.1 with today’s update, which is chock full of bug fixes and stability improvements.”
MacDailyNews Take: A nice slew of pro updates!