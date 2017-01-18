“Alongside new iPad Pro models, Apple is also rumored to be working on a second-generation Apple Pencil, one that could potentially solve where to put the input device when it’s not being held in your hand,” Neil Hughes reports for AppleInsider.

“Citing a source on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, Letem svetem Applem reported on Wednesday that a so-called ‘Apple Pencil 2’ will arrive this spring, featuring a new magnetic system that will allow it to temporarily attach to an iPad,” Hughes reports. “This would allow users to place the Apple Pencil on the iPad securely when not in use, allowing it to attach magnetically just like the iPad Smart Cover.”

“In addition, Wednesday’s report suggested that the ‘Apple Pencil 2′” could also include a standard pen clip, allowing users to clip the Apple Pencil to their pocket for easy access,” Hughes reports. “Clips commonly found on pens also prevent them from rolling away on a desk.”

