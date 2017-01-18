“Citing a source on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, Letem svetem Applem reported on Wednesday that a so-called ‘Apple Pencil 2’ will arrive this spring, featuring a new magnetic system that will allow it to temporarily attach to an iPad,” Hughes reports. “This would allow users to place the Apple Pencil on the iPad securely when not in use, allowing it to attach magnetically just like the iPad Smart Cover.”
“In addition, Wednesday’s report suggested that the ‘Apple Pencil 2′” could also include a standard pen clip, allowing users to clip the Apple Pencil to their pocket for easy access,” Hughes reports. “Clips commonly found on pens also prevent them from rolling away on a desk.”
MacDailyNews Take: Two painfully obvious solutions that should have been included with Appel Pencil from the outset.
What’s next, a well-designed Apple TV Siri Remote? If so, Jony’s back from his sabbatical, we see.