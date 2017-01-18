“A Toronto man says he woke up to ‘massive flames shooting out the sides’ of his Samsung S5 phone on Tuesday morning,” Alexandra Sienkiewicz reports for CBC News.

“Mario Jakab went to bed around midnight on Tuesday, and woke up from the heat and firework-like sounds coming from his bedside table,” Sienkiewicz reports. “Samsung has recalled batteries on the Galaxy Note 7 models, after the devices started catching fire. The S5 model is not included in the recall. This appears to be one of the first reports of an S5 catching fire, though a lawsuit filed in the U.S. alleges the exploding phone problem extends to several other smartphones.”

“Jakab contacted Samsung Canada who sent a company engineer to pick up his phone on Wednesday morning. When asked if he had modified the phone, he told them the battery and charging cable were all originals that came with the phone he bought in 2014,” Sienkiewicz reports. “Jakab doesn’t want to think what would have happened if he didn’t wake up, or if the phone was in his pocket. He wants people to learn from what happened to him and protect themselves…”

“He also worries about children playing with Samsung phones,” Sienkiewicz reports. “‘Just a battery heating up can burn a young child’s hands, just from holding it,’ he said.”

