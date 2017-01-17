“The iPhone was first unveiled 10 years ago, so Apple may be due for another game-changing product,” Oscar Raymundo writes for Macworld.

“According to recent rumors, Apple is hard at work developing a wearable equipped with augmented reality,” Raymundo writes. “Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook was very forthcoming about his interest in AR. Could Apple’s AR glasses be that far behind?”

“Apple might also be help revolutionize our living rooms with a Siri Speaker, a virtual assistant designed to rival Amazon Echo and Google Home,” Raymundo writes. “Or perhaps Apple’s next hit product will be something we haven’t even thought of yet. Do you think there could ever be another iPhone? If so, what might it be?”

Full article here.