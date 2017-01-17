“Google’s parent company Alphabet is scaling back its support for money-losing ‘moonshot’ ventures that had little to do with its core search advertising business, as the company’s chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, reins in costs,” Jonathan Berr reports for CBS News.

“According to media reports, the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant recently pulled the plug on Titan Aerospace, a maker of solar-powered drones, which it acquired in 2014. Management told the business’ employees to look for other jobs in the company,” Berr reports. “Google Fiber, the company’s Internet service provider, reportedly cut 9 percent of its staff, and is pausing or ending operations in 10 cities where it hasn’t fully deployed its service. The venture’s chief executive officer, Craig Barratt, left in October and hasn’t been replaced.”

“Google reportedly has tried to sell its Boston Dynamics robotics business that it acquired in 2013. Alphabet’s Nest Ventures, which makes Internet-connected thermostats, restructured its operations last year,” Berr reports. “Nest co-founder and CEO Tony Fadell stepped down last June. Google acquired the company for $3.2 billion in 2014.”

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in January 2014: Apple didn’t want Tony enough to keep him the first time. Why would they pay the fargin’ ridiculous sum of $3.2 billion to get him back? If they really wanted him, they could have kept him at Apple for his entire natural life – built him his own building and given him his own engineering staff to make thermostats, smoke alarms, and whatever else – for far, far less than that.

“In response to investors’ concerns, Alphabet began reporting the results from its moonshots last year as ‘Other Bets’ in its corporate earnings,” Berr reports. “In the three months ended last Sept. 30, these ventures lost $865 million.”

