MacDailyNews Take: “Low key.” As in: Nobody’s using it.

“Not long after Apple launched its health platform HealthKit on iOS in mid-2014, Google followed with its Android equivalent, Google Fit,” Jo Best writes for ZDNet. “But while Apple has been attracting hundreds of apps and some big name partners to its platform, Fit has been more of a low-key offering.”

“Like Apple’s HealthKit and Health app, Fit allows Android users to bring together health-tracking data from multiple devices either into third party apps or into Google’s own health app, also called Fit,” Best writes. “The idea is for consumers to be able to track health metrics, such as steps taken, weight loss, or hours of sleep, and set measureable fitness goals.”

MacDailyNews Take: Android is an insecure joke. Nobody sane would trust Google with their health data.

“For now, Fit seems mainly to be targeting the fitness side of digital health — the apps available on Google Play are mainly involve running or working out — while Apple is also targeting medical applications,” Best writes. “Not only are healthcare providers in the US and UK using HealthKit apps as a way of getting an insight into their patients’ conditions, Apple has also built CareKit, a platform that’s for people to manage ongoing illness and medical problems, and has already signed several high-profile institutions to use it.”

“However, for now, Apple seems to be outpacing Mountain View in the segment — it has more apps using HealthKit, has several hospitals signed on to use the system for patients, and has both the UK’s main health records software companies offering integration with the platform,” Best writes. “The two main providers of electronic medical records in the US, Cerner and Epic, have already provided iOS integration through HealthKit.”

