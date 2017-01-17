“Apple will raise prices for apps sold through its UK app store by a quarter in the latest sign of the higher costs faced by British consumers owing to the weakness in the pound,” Madhumita Murgia reports for The Financial Times.

“Apple will increase prices of the cheapest apps from 79p to 99p — comparable to US app store pricing of 99 cents — but the impact on more expensive gaming apps will be even more marked,” Murgia reports. “For example, the paid version of the popular Super Mario Run will cost £9.99, up from £7.99.”

“‘Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes and the cost of doing business,’ said an Apple spokesperson. ‘These factors vary from region to region and over time,'” Murgia reports. “‘There have been some significant currency fluctuations in reaction to the Brexit vote. Apple was obliged to move the prices in order to protect its global business,’ said Ben Wood, analyst at CCS Insight.

