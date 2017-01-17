“Apple will release updated Mac notebooks with Intel’s next-generation Kaby Lake processors later this year, according to the latest research note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,” Joe Rossignol reports for Mac Rumors. “”

“Kuo said new 12-inch MacBook models with Kaby Lake processors will enter mass production in the early second quarter, which starts in March, and noted a 16GB of RAM option could be added—presumably as a high-end or built-to-order configuration. The two current 12-inch MacBook configurations include 8GB of RAM.”

“Interestingly, Kuo also mentions a ’15-inch MacBook’ that will include 32GB of RAM and enter mass production in the early fourth quarter, which starts in September,” Rossignol reports. “He said this model will be ‘the most significantly redesigned product this year,’ and he believes it will adopt desktop-class RAM to satisfy high-end users.”



Rossignol reports, “While no release dates were mentioned, Kuo previously said he expects new MacBook Pro models with 32GB of RAM to launch in the second half of 2017.”

Read more in the full article here.