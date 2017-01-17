“Kuo said new 12-inch MacBook models with Kaby Lake processors will enter mass production in the early second quarter, which starts in March, and noted a 16GB of RAM option could be added—presumably as a high-end or built-to-order configuration. The two current 12-inch MacBook configurations include 8GB of RAM.”
“Interestingly, Kuo also mentions a ’15-inch MacBook’ that will include 32GB of RAM and enter mass production in the early fourth quarter, which starts in September,” Rossignol reports. “He said this model will be ‘the most significantly redesigned product this year,’ and he believes it will adopt desktop-class RAM to satisfy high-end users.”
Rossignol reports, “While no release dates were mentioned, Kuo previously said he expects new MacBook Pro models with 32GB of RAM to launch in the second half of 2017.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Ooh, 12-inch Kaby Lake MacBook with 16GB RAM, come to papa!
The new, uh, Pro MacBook Pro will be a very nice and very necessary addition to Apple’s top of the line portable Mac family.
Technology marches forward and it’s not like the “pros” who purchased MacBook Pro units in the last few months didn’t know that Kaby Lake was coming in 2017. – MacDailyNews, January 4, 2017
