“All the latest Macs have AMD GPUs. That’s fine — until you need to run CUDA accelerated software — which requires an NVIDIA GPU,” rob-ART morgan reports for Bare Feats. “And what if you would just like to add a second discrete GPU for whatever?”

“We are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to test the BizonBOX 3 (Thunderbolt 3) GPU Expander, but meanwhile we decided to see how the BizonBOX 2 (Thunderbolt 2) would perform connected to the ‘late 2016’ MacBook Pro,” morgan reports. “Even installed in a bandwidth challenged Thunderbolt 2 based GPU Expander, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Ti was able to boost GPU performance far beyond that of the factory discrete AMD Radeon Pro 460 GPU in the newest, most powerful ‘late 2016’ MacBook Pro.”

“To some it may seem odd that the internal GPU with 10GB/s Device-to-Host bandwidth would not compete better against the external GPU limited by 1.3GB/s Device-to-Host bandwidth (reported by CUDA-Z),” morgan reports. “But unless there is constant chatter between the CPU and GPU, bandwidth is not a major factor in performance.”

