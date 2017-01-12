“A recent discussion on Reddit has brought to light the news that YouTube no longer has the 4K video playback option when using Safari,” Greg Barbosa reports for 9to5Mac.

“The change may have come after a long ago announcement that YouTube began encoding uploaded videos into VP9,” Barbosa reports. “The change seems to affect recently uploaded videos, and thus so far only seen on the main YouTube site and not within embeds.”

Barbosa reports, “Recently, /u/themcfly helped point out some specific changes as to what was happening: Upon further inspection, I discovered that YouTube stores different kinds of video on their servers, encoded either in VP9 or the older H264 codec. Safari has no VP9 support…so it gets automatically served a H264 version from YouTube… Chrome supports VP9 so gets served that version.'”

