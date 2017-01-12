“For example, the 5K has a built-in camera/mic for FaceTime calls, which the 4K lacks,” Sellers reports. “The bigger display also feels sturdier; the smaller monitor seemed a bit flimsy to me. That said, the LG display still looks boxy, clunky, and unsexy compared to the late Thunderbolt Display and that of the iMac.”
“Should you buy it?” Sellers reports. “If you’re a 2016 MacBook Pro user who wants to be able to connect to an external display, yes. The features are very Apple-like, even if the design isn’t. The UltraFine 5K works great. Just try not to look at any nearby 5K iMacs while you’re using it.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Slap an Apple sticker on it and you’re good to go. You’re supposed to be looking at the display, not its bezel, anyway.
That said, as we wrote last week, “Apple ceding the display business damages the Apple brand. Apple does not lead in an essential personal computing component and other companies logos are destined to be in Mac users’ faces all day long. Not smart. Cook & Co. should reconsider their decision and make and sell Apple-branded displays. Direct profits aren’t the issue, ancillary profits are; smart executives like Cook should be able to recognize the power of perception.”
