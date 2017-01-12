“In a previous review, I mentioned that I wasn’t overly impressed with the LG UltraFine 4K, one of the monitors LG co-developed with Apple for use with the 2016 MacBook Pros,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today. “Thankfully, the UltraFine 5K addresses some of its smaller siblings’ shortcomings (which it should since it’s more expensive).”

“For example, the 5K has a built-in camera/mic for FaceTime calls, which the 4K lacks,” Sellers reports. “The bigger display also feels sturdier; the smaller monitor seemed a bit flimsy to me. That said, the LG display still looks boxy, clunky, and unsexy compared to the late Thunderbolt Display and that of the iMac.”

“Should you buy it?” Sellers reports. “If you’re a 2016 MacBook Pro user who wants to be able to connect to an external display, yes. The features are very Apple-like, even if the design isn’t. The UltraFine 5K works great. Just try not to look at any nearby 5K iMacs while you’re using it.”

