“Apple’s AirPods have made a sizable impact on the wireless headphone market, according to research from Slice Intelligence, with the audio accessory reportedly capturing more than a quarter of the market,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“For the United States alone, the report estimates wireless headphones made up 75 percent of online revenue in the entire headphone market in December, up from approximately 50 percent for the same month last year,” Owen reports. “Slice suggests that there was a drastic change in terms of market share last month, triggered by the launch of the AirPods. Before the launch on December 13, Beats occupied 24.1 percent of online revenue for wireless headphone sales, according to the report, with Bose following behind with 10.5 percent, then Plantronics and Jaybird with 7.8 percent and 7.45 percent respectively.”

“For the period after the launch, Apple suddenly became the dominant wireless headphones brand, moving from having no share at all to occupying 26 percent of the market,” Owen reports. “The report also claims the launch day of EarPods turned December 13 into the largest single day for online headphone sales for all of 2016.”

MacDailyNews Take: Imagine if they’s managed to ship ’em on time?

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]