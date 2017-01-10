“He’d just got off a plane, felt his pockets, and… nothing,” Lee reports. “‘I was walking through every scenario thinking about what could happen,” he told me. None of them ended well.’ After two hours, relief – thanks to the efforts of a search party that didn’t know what it was trying to find. ‘It fell out of my pocket and it was lodged in between the seats!'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It took two hours for someone to think to look in the crack between the plane seats?
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s iPhone celebrates 10 years – January 9, 2017