“‘Steve had expressly told me it was totally top secret. He said he was going to fire anyone who tells the world. I was sweating bullets.’ Tony Fadell was pondering just how he was going to explain to Steve Jobs that he’d lost the prototype of what would become the most successful technology product of all time, the Apple iPhone which launched 10 years ago on Monday,” Dave Lee reports for BBC News.

“He’d just got off a plane, felt his pockets, and… nothing,” Lee reports. “‘I was walking through every scenario thinking about what could happen,” he told me. None of them ended well.’ After two hours, relief – thanks to the efforts of a search party that didn’t know what it was trying to find. ‘It fell out of my pocket and it was lodged in between the seats!'”

