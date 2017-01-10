“Apple has just issued a software fix through its Beta Software Program to address an issue that arose when the company’s new MacBook Pro laptops were being tested in Consumer Reports‘ labs,” Consumer Reports reports. “Although those computers performed well in tests of display quality, performance, and other factors, we found the battery life to be so variable on the models tested that we could not recommend them to consumers. In our tests of three different MacBook Pro models, we saw battery life results as long as 19.5 hours and as short as 3.75 hours.”

“As a result, these laptops were the first MacBooks not to receive Recommended ratings from Consumer Reports, and the only ones in our ratings of 140 laptops to demonstrate this degree of inconsistency in battery life,” Consumer Reports reports. “We have now downloaded the software fix and are rerunning our battery tests with the fix in place on the same computers previously tested. If the battery life results are consistently high, the ratings score for MacBook Pros would rise, and those laptops will then receive Consumer Reports’ Recommended rating given their performance in all our other evaluations.”

“We communicated our original test results to Apple prior to publication on Dec. 22 and afterward sent multiple rounds of diagnostic data, at the company’s request, to help its engineers understand the battery issues we saw in our testing,” Consumer Reports reports. “After investigating the issue, Apple says that the variable battery performance we experienced is a result of a software bug in its Safari web browser that was triggered by our test conditions.”

“‘We appreciate the opportunity to work with Consumer Reports over the holidays to understand their battery test results,’ Apple said in a statement. ‘We learned that when testing battery life on Mac notebooks, Consumer Reports uses a hidden Safari setting for developing web sites which turns off the browser cache… We have also fixed the bug uncovered in this test,'” Consumer Reports reports. “Apple says the beta fix will be a part of a broader Software Update available to all MacBook Pro users in a few weeks.”

“In our tests, we want the computer to load each web page as if it were new content from the internet, rather than resurrecting the data from its local drive. This allows us to collect consistent results across the testing of many laptops, and it also puts batteries through a tougher workout,” Consumer Reports reports. “According to Apple, this last part of our testing is what triggered a bug in the company’s Safari browser. Indeed, when we turned the caching function back on as part of the research we did after publishing our initial findings, the three MacBooks we’d originally tested had consistently high battery life results.”

