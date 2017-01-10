“As a result, these laptops were the first MacBooks not to receive Recommended ratings from Consumer Reports, and the only ones in our ratings of 140 laptops to demonstrate this degree of inconsistency in battery life,” Consumer Reports reports. “We have now downloaded the software fix and are rerunning our battery tests with the fix in place on the same computers previously tested. If the battery life results are consistently high, the ratings score for MacBook Pros would rise, and those laptops will then receive Consumer Reports’ Recommended rating given their performance in all our other evaluations.”
“We communicated our original test results to Apple prior to publication on Dec. 22 and afterward sent multiple rounds of diagnostic data, at the company’s request, to help its engineers understand the battery issues we saw in our testing,” Consumer Reports reports. “After investigating the issue, Apple says that the variable battery performance we experienced is a result of a software bug in its Safari web browser that was triggered by our test conditions.”
“‘We appreciate the opportunity to work with Consumer Reports over the holidays to understand their battery test results,’ Apple said in a statement. ‘We learned that when testing battery life on Mac notebooks, Consumer Reports uses a hidden Safari setting for developing web sites which turns off the browser cache… We have also fixed the bug uncovered in this test,'” Consumer Reports reports. “Apple says the beta fix will be a part of a broader Software Update available to all MacBook Pro users in a few weeks.”
“In our tests, we want the computer to load each web page as if it were new content from the internet, rather than resurrecting the data from its local drive. This allows us to collect consistent results across the testing of many laptops, and it also puts batteries through a tougher workout,” Consumer Reports reports. “According to Apple, this last part of our testing is what triggered a bug in the company’s Safari browser. Indeed, when we turned the caching function back on as part of the research we did after publishing our initial findings, the three MacBooks we’d originally tested had consistently high battery life results.”
MacDailyNews Take: What did we write about this kerfuffle last month? Oh, yeah:
It’s the software, stupid (Safari, specifically and/or CR‘s testing software). Not Apple’s hardware. — MacDailyNews, December 23, 2016
We look forward to finding out exactly how Consumer Remorse f’ed up their testing this time. — MacDailyNews, December 29, 2016
The problem was Consumer Reports‘ testing methodology. Consumer Reports‘ attempt to blame an obscure bug is a copout.
So, good, an obscure bug found within Safari’s “Develop” tools has been found and fixed. We bet CR will now soon recommend Apple’s MacBook Pro to their geriatric readership. Whoopie shit!
Apple’s statement to CR makes it plain: “This is not a setting used by customers and does not reflect real-world usage. [Consumer Reports’] use of this developer setting also triggered an obscure and intermittent bug reloading icons which created inconsistent results in their lab. After we asked Consumer Reports to run the same test using normal user settings, they told us their MacBook Pro systems consistently delivered the expected battery life.”
