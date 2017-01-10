“As of this month, Apple’s websites and retail stores in the following countries carry the book: Canada, Brazil, Singapore, New Zealand, and Ireland,” Clover reports. “The book is text-free, featuring 450 large, high-quality images of Apple products, highlighting the company’s design process.”
“It costs $200 for the small version and $300 for the large version in the United States,” Clover reports. “Prices are higher in other countries like Brazil due to import taxes and other fees.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Rejoice, lovers of world-class industrial and product design in Canada, Brazil, Singapore, New Zealand, and Ireland!
We’ve called the book gorgeous and sumptuous, but even those words don’t do it justice. It’s something you have to hold, see, and leaf through in order to really appreciate its intrinsic, pristine quality which, as one might expect, it gushes with utter confidence.
The book is gorgeous in either size.
