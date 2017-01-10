“Apple’s hardbound photo book, ‘Designed by Apple in California,’ is now available for purchase in five additional countries around the world,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumoors.

“As of this month, Apple’s websites and retail stores in the following countries carry the book: Canada, Brazil, Singapore, New Zealand, and Ireland,” Clover reports. “The book is text-free, featuring 450 large, high-quality images of Apple products, highlighting the company’s design process.”

“It costs $200 for the small version and $300 for the large version in the United States,” Clover reports. “Prices are higher in other countries like Brazil due to import taxes and other fees.”

