“Apple’s next-generation iPhone is expected to adopt a stainless steel forging process for its new chassis frame instead of traditional CNC machining,” Aaron Lee and Joseph Tsai report for DigiTimes. “Component orders are expected to be shared between Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) and US-based Jabil.”

“The next-generation iPhone is expected to abandon its conventional aluminum back cover design and will adopt a new design using two reinforced glass panes and a metal frame in the middle,” Lee and Tsai report. “The metal bezel will be made of stainless steel using a forging process to enhance its sturdiness and reduce costs and manufacturing time.”

Lee and Tsai report, “The sources said that Apple will still outsource orders for internal structural parts to [existing chassis suppliers, Catcher Technology and Casetek] and the stainless steel bezel will also need to be further refined by CNC machining, so the players will not be greatly affected.

Read more in the full article here.