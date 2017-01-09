“USB-C is increasingly the standard for electronics, including Apple’s MacBooks,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “So why isn’t it standard on the iPhone?”

“That one’s easy. There was no USB-C back in 2012 when Apple shipped Lightning on iPhone 5,” Ritchie writes. “It didn’t exist. The spec wasn’t even finalized until August of 2014.”

“USB-C is physically bigger than Lightning. It’s not a lot bigger but when you’re fighting for every millimeter of space, bigger is the opposite of better. Apple didn’t ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack to to waste that space on USB-C,” Ritchie writes. “The Lightning team at Apple helped build USB-C, which is why there are so many similarities and why Apple has gone all-in on it for the Mac. Whenever, if ever, it makes sense — and is worth the transition cost — for iPhone and/or iPad, we’ll see Apple go all-in on it there as well.”

Read more in the full article here.