“That one’s easy. There was no USB-C back in 2012 when Apple shipped Lightning on iPhone 5,” Ritchie writes. “It didn’t exist. The spec wasn’t even finalized until August of 2014.”
“USB-C is physically bigger than Lightning. It’s not a lot bigger but when you’re fighting for every millimeter of space, bigger is the opposite of better. Apple didn’t ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack to to waste that space on USB-C,” Ritchie writes. “The Lightning team at Apple helped build USB-C, which is why there are so many similarities and why Apple has gone all-in on it for the Mac. Whenever, if ever, it makes sense — and is worth the transition cost — for iPhone and/or iPad, we’ll see Apple go all-in on it there as well.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Maybe someday. For now, Lightning is fine, but it’d be great to only have to pack one type of cable for charging (unless and until true wireless charging (Energous) becomes a reality.
SEE ALSO:
More evidence suggests Apple tie-up with true wireless charging firm Energous – December 21, 2016
Apple supplier Dialog partners with wireless charging company Energous – December 15, 2016
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s next-gen iPhone to feature all-glass case for wireless charging – November 23, 2016
Two major ‘iPhone 8’ leaks reveal groundbreaking new features – November 23, 2016
Evidence suggests Apple is working on the biggest mobile game-changer since the original iPhone – November 8, 2016
Apple possibly working with Energous on extended range wireless charging for future iPhones – February 5, 2016
Apple developing cutting-edge long-range wirelessly-charged iPhones and iPads – January 29, 2016
Apple looks to patent inductive charging system that could power an Apple Pencil or even a future kitchen appliance – January 7, 2016
Apple files 5th wireless inductive charging patent application since Late September – November 5, 2015\
Apple patent application reveals iPhone inductive charging sans extra hardware – October 8, 2015
Patent application reveals Apple working on wireless charging systems focused on rapid power delivery – August 27, 2015
Apple invents inductive charging interfaces for mobile devices – April 2, 2015