“Apple TV is Apple’s only officially stated hobby, an strange but interesting product with plenty of promise that has yet to deliver the goods,” Dave Farrington writes for NoodleMac.

The only way that’s ever going to change is if you can really go back to square one, tear up the set top box, redesign it from scratch with a consistent UI across all these different functions, and get it to consumers in a way that they’re willing to pay for it. And right now there’s no way to do that. — Steve Jobs

“Therein lies the massive problem the industry faces, and why Apple TV v.4, the latest, remains mostly a failure,” Farrington writes. “Sure, you can use it to stream pay-for-TV shows and movies. Yes, there are apps that stream content from various networks. And there are entire packages of content, like Sling TV, Hulu, DirecTV Now that can stream from Apple TV, but the user experience is horrid even when compared to the standard cable TV experience.”

