The only way that’s ever going to change is if you can really go back to square one, tear up the set top box, redesign it from scratch with a consistent UI across all these different functions, and get it to consumers in a way that they’re willing to pay for it. And right now there’s no way to do that. — Steve Jobs
“Therein lies the massive problem the industry faces, and why Apple TV v.4, the latest, remains mostly a failure,” Farrington writes. “Sure, you can use it to stream pay-for-TV shows and movies. Yes, there are apps that stream content from various networks. And there are entire packages of content, like Sling TV, Hulu, DirecTV Now that can stream from Apple TV, but the user experience is horrid even when compared to the standard cable TV experience.”
MacDailyNews Take: If Apple were really serious about transforming TV the way they transformed music and personal computing (multiple times), they certainly have the money to do so. That they don’t is telling. Obviously, Tim Cook thinks the money is better spent elsewhere.
We do suggest that Apple refrain from hyperbolic statements regarding Apple TV such as Cook’s recent proclamation when announcing Apple’s “TV” app: “And now, with the TV app, there’s really no reason to watch TV anywhere else.”
That type of over-the-top marketing tripe just invites derision.
