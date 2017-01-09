“Apple has requested to make finished products in its facility in Mesa, Arizona, according to the document,” Balakrishnan reports. “Right now, it has permissions to make consumer electronics components there, the filing said.”
“Apple has reportedly been looking to expand its cloud services to compete with rivals like Amazon and Google, The Information reported last year,” Balakrishnan reports. “Meanwhile, president-elect Donald Trump has said as president he would ‘create the incentives‘ to get Apple to ‘build a big plant in the United States.'”
MacDailyNews Take: MAIGA atop the Boule Graveyard.
